iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.60 and last traded at $187.13, with a volume of 1174132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.88.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.