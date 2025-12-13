Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 759105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMDE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.