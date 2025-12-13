Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.54 and last traded at $104.48, with a volume of 94373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.28.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 615.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 107,424 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $183,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

