iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 28910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

