Eschler Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,735,000. Bloom Energy makes up approximately 11.6% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 288,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 100,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,960,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.72, a P/E/G ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 3.00. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,860,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total value of $495,777.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,589 shares of company stock worth $16,439,742 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

