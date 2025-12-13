Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 28809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.1440.

The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

