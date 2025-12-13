Essential Planning LLC. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 404.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,492 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 132,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0%
NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
