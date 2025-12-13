Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up about 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $36,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild Redb cut shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

HUBS stock opened at $375.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.55 and a 200-day moving average of $484.17. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.41 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,692.60, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,138,500. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $12,745,570. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

