Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 863.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031,535 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 0.9% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $72,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 91.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 597,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,062,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,300. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. The trade was a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 688,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,668. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $77.90 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

