Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15,775.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,597 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $40,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Crown Castle by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on Crown Castle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

