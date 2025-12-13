Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $31,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,413,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,118,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,634,000 after purchasing an additional 652,175 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $430,608. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $193.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $205.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

