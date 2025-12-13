Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 142,738 SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 106.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $191.66 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $245.16. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.40.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $219.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.63.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

