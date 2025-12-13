Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 56,860 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,860 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $45,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $233.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.84. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $222.54 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 92.12%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price target on Gartner in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total transaction of $50,505.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,270.22. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $84,982.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,375.44. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

