Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $246,079.08 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $246,079.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,544.88. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Nardecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.96, for a total transaction of $192,460.80.

On Friday, December 5th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 129 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.96, for a total transaction of $51,981.84.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $405.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $415.89.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

