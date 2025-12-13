Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 16,038 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $23,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $18,877,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $597.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $631.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.22. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $443.21 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

