Insider Selling: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Sells $301,783.84 in Stock

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $301,783.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,238,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,231,181.89. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $277.49 million, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.00. L.B. Foster Company has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $138.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in L.B. Foster by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 356.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 189.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 469.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Singular Research upgraded L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Stories

