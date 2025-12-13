Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $26.12 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1,690.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 150,504 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.5%
Keysight Technologies stock opened at $208.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day moving average of $171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $214.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.
Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies
In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $790,104.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,699 shares in the company, valued at $7,370,627.16. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,977.64. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,037 shares of company stock worth $15,826,902. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.09.
Keysight Technologies Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
