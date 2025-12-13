Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Sells $196,175.00 in Stock

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) SVP Denson Franklin III sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $196,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,780. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE VMC opened at $296.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $311.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,938,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,040,914,000 after purchasing an additional 857,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,771,000 after purchasing an additional 616,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,511,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,945,000 after purchasing an additional 491,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

