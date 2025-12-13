Insider Selling: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $274,230.00 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) insider Brent Beebe sold 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $130.60. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.