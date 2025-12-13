Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $29.55 Million Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,739 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $29,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $196.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.27 and a 52 week high of $544.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $537,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,715.12. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,280,203.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,452 shares of company stock worth $18,736,132. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

