Insider Buying: Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Insider Purchases A$221,209.03 in Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) insider Karl Cicanese bought 17,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$221,209.03.

On Friday, October 24th, Karl Cicanese sold 200,000 shares of Lycopodium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.75, for a total transaction of A$2,550,000.00.

The stock has a market cap of $455.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

