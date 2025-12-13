Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 418,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,599,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 74.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ODDITY Tech by 378.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 531,334 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ODDITY Tech from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.16.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

