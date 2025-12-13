Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 496,429 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 138.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,429 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $37,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ExlService by 14.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 6.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in ExlService by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $41.64 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The company had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,727.28. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

