iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by Curi Capital LLC

Curi Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after buying an additional 78,649 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,250,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $124.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

