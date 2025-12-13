Curi Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Curi Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,768 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,645,000 after purchasing an additional 490,361 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

