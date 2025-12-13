Curi Capital LLC Purchases 7,360 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Curi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in US Foods by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,003,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 244,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. The trade was a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of USFD stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

