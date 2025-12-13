Curi Capital LLC Makes New $17.61 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Curi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 358,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 493.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

BATS IFRA opened at $53.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

