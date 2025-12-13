Curi Capital LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Curi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 28,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

