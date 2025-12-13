Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 148,726 Pioneer Acquisition I Corp $PACHU

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:PACHU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACHU. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,943,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,504,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,666,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $6,503,000.

Get Pioneer Acquisition I alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pioneer Acquisition I from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Pioneer Acquisition I Stock Performance

Pioneer Acquisition I stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23. Pioneer Acquisition I Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Pioneer Acquisition I Profile

(Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 28, 2024, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.