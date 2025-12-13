New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 17.8% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 719,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 105,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

New Age Metals Stock Down 17.8%

New Age Metals Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.08.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Further Reading

