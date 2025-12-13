Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 18.5% – Should You Sell?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 749,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 788% from the average daily volume of 84,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 18.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$15.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.33.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

