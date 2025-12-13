John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and traded as low as $16.03. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $16.0450, with a volume of 40,058 shares traded.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $69,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

