John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and traded as low as $16.03. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $16.0450, with a volume of 40,058 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
