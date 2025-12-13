Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 1.8%

GTE stock opened at C$5.41 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.33 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.10. The firm has a market cap of C$190.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.17%.The company had revenue of C$207.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.1092044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

