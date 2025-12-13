Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$118.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.77.

TSE CJT opened at C$75.74 on Friday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$65.60 and a one year high of C$128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.98.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Cargojet had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of C$219.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

