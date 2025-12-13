Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Desjardins set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dollarama from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$223.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.15.

Dollarama Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$202.23 on Friday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$132.37 and a one year high of C$209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$189.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$188.45. The stock has a market cap of C$55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 135.38%. Analysts predict that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

