Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $39.78 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Headwater Capital Co Ltd lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 294.7% in the first quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.46.

Shares of META stock opened at $644.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $665.92 and a 200 day moving average of $706.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.63, for a total transaction of $346,198.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,082.13. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,306. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,578,191. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

