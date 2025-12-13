BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,048,030 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $36,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at $92.82 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 13.57%.Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

View Our Latest Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.