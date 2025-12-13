Brightlight Capital Management LP Takes Position in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,000. Acadian Asset Management accounts for approximately 3.9% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Acadian Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMI opened at $47.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.32. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

