Brightlight Capital Management LP Purchases 281,230 Shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR $HEPS

Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,230 shares during the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading makes up about 9.4% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned 1.96% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 62.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the first quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the second quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 113.69%. Equities analysts predict that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEPS. Wall Street Zen raised D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.07 target price (down from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.29.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

