Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Carnival Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carnival has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Carnival by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Carnival by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,524,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after buying an additional 113,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

