BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 61,913 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.44% of EPAM Systems worth $43,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 215.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 275.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup raised EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised EPAM Systems from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total transaction of $107,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $487,668.80. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,939.42. This represents a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,132. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $209.39 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.64.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

