BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,638 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $55,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,405.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.77.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,200. This represents a 27.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $464,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,962. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of A stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

