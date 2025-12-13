United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.20% of United Rentals worth $94,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,494,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,646,208,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 71.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,968,000 after purchasing an additional 780,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,231,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,517,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,102,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.72.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $818.41 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $873.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $855.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.