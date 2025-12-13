Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,175 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Chord Energy comprises about 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Chord Energy worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in Chord Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Chord Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.31.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.92. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,863. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

