BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $77.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $77,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 114,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,540,000 after acquiring an additional 390,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 177,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 63,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $84.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.