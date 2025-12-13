Broadwood Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Broadwood Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,255,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,262 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 32.9% of Broadwood Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Broadwood Capital Inc. owned about 0.85% of Monster Beverage worth $517,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,057,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,892,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 207.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $85.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MNST stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $76.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

