Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 916,179 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,179 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 2.22% of Fortrea worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortrea by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,953,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after acquiring an additional 69,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 494.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,842 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,474,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 994,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortrea by 1,625.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortrea by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 589,145 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $701.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

