Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294,687 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Manulife Financial worth $87,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,238,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 814.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,399,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 134.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,444,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,251 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,653,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.83. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

