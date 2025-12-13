Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) CTO Sells $837,401.15 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $837,401.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,150.80. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16.

NYSE:ICE opened at $163.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.22. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

