BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $1,929,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 199,697 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.